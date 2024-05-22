Family of girl hit and killed by truck in Boston pushes for pedestrian safety

There was a memorial with flowers, candles, and pictures near the Boston Children’s Museum, where a truck tragically struck and killed a 4-year-old girl in March.

Gracie Gonchar's parents, Gina Gancheva and Andy Newman-Gonchar, would still like to see more changes around the intersection of Congress and Sleeper streets, including wider sidewalks, they said on Monday, as they start a new initiative relating to pedestrian safety.

"And, I think a raised crosswalk would've made difference, it would’ve slowed the driver even more down," Newman-Gonchar said.

After Gracie's death, the city re-painted the crosswalk, blocked off a portion of the busy area, and added other more pedestrian-friendly features.

Despite the changes, Gracie's family will still start a foundation to honor their little girl and possibly prevent another tragedy in Boston and elsewhere.

A fund was started in Gracie's name, raising more than $38,000.

"Our goal is that 100% of those dollars will go to projects that are done in her name; whether that is in support of pedestrian safety measures." Gancheva said. "Playgrounds, projects across children’s hospitals, schools, really any way that we can get her joy across communities."

NBC10 Boston reached out to the city, on Monday, about more safety upgrades around the crash site. A spokesperson provided the following statement:

"Short term improvements have already been made at this intersection, including daylighting and crosswalk restriping. The City is also working on a design for longer term improvements for streets in the area. This will include sidewalk accessibility improvements on A St. from Congress St. to Melcher St. The project is slated to be fully announced later this summer with construction expected to begin next spring."

The spokesperson added that two speed humps have been installed on Sleeper Street.

