Worcester school community mourns 14-year-old ‘rising star'

The Worcester school community is mourning the loss of a 14-year-old high school student, whom the city's school superintendent called "a rising star."

Harris Wolobah, who was a sophomore at Doherty Memorial HIgh School, died on Friday, Superintendent of Worcester Public Schools Dr. Rachel Monárrez announced on Sunday.

"As a mother and educator, I cannot imagine how hard this is on his family, friends and teachers," Monarrez said in a written statement. "My heart goes out to all who knew and loved him."

Worcester Public Schools is offering grief counseling and social emotional support for students and staff.

The cause of death has not been confirmed.