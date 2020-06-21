Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Roxbury

Father's Day Rally for Solidarity in Roxbury

By Nathalie Sczublewski and Nia Hamm

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – MAY 31: Demonstrators protest in response to the recent death of George Floyd on May 31, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. Protests spread across cities in the U.S., and in other parts of the world in response to the death of African American George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

Hundreds of protesters are expected in Roxbury’s Nubian Square Sunday morning for a Father’s Day Protest and Rally.

The rally comes amid three weeks of protests across the nation after the death of George Floyd, the 46-year-old man who died while in police custody in Minneapolis

Sunday’s demonstration will call attention to police brutality and racial justice to better the community. 

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Massachusetts 14 mins ago

Next Step in Reopening Mass. Begins Tomorrow

Massachusetts 8 hours ago

Several People Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash Involving Dump Truck in Westport

The lineup includes prayer, guest speakers and a march to Malcolm X Park. 

The event will end with an eight minute and 46 second moment of silence for victims of police brutality. It is also the amount of time when a former Minneapolis police officer had his knee on Floyd’s neck before he died.

The demonstration is scheduled to begin at 10 am. 

Another protest is expected for later Sunday afternoon. The Boston speakout and march will begin at 4 p.m. at Franklin Park in Boston.

This article tagged under:

RoxburyMassachusettsGeorge Floyd protestsGeorge Floyd protest in Boston
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBCLX Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us