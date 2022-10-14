Local

Brighton

FBI Conducting Investigation in Brighton

The FBI says they are in Boston's Brighton neighborhood on Friday morning as part of an ongoing federal investigation.

"We're in Brighton conducting court authorized activity in connection with an ongoing federal investigation," the agency said in a statement. The FBI said they were declining further comment to protect the integrity of their investigation.

About eight FBI SUVs were seen in the Star Market parking lot on Western Avenue on Friday morning.

No further information was immediately available.

