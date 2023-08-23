Newton

FBI conducting investigation in Newton

The agency released few details, saying only that it is conducting "court-authorized law enforcement activity" at an address on Fairfield Street in Newtonville

By Marc Fortier

The FBI is conducting an investigation centered on a home in Newton, Massachusetts, on Wednesday.

The agency confirmed to NBC10 Boston around 12:30 p.m. that it is conducting "court-authorized law enforcement activity" at an address on Fairfield Street in Newtonville.

Neighbors said on social media that the street has been cordoned off and there is a major FBI presence in the area.

Newton police did not immediately return a request for comment.

No further details were immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Newton
