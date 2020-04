Reading firefighters are responding to a fire at a Meadow Brook Golf Club building on Grove Street in Reading.

Mutual aid is on scene including from Saugus, Wakefield and Woburn to help put out the three alarm fire. There are no reports of injuries at this time.

#BREAKING: fire at Meadow Brook Golf Club in Reading #NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/OCpR9Ku20H — Monica Madeja NBC10 Boston (@MonicaNBCBoston) April 17, 2020

This story is developing...