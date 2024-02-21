Fire breaks out in Sudbury home

A fire broke out in a home in Sudbury, Massachusetts, early Wednesday morning.

The fire occurred on Goodman's Hill Road and was concentrated on the back of the 9,000-square-foot home.

Massachusetts State Police assigned to the State Fire Marshal's Office are assisting in the investigation, officials said.

No further information was immediately available.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.