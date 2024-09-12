Fire burns through home in Quincy

A fire was burning in Quincy, Massachusetts, on Thursday, and police were urging the public to avoid part of the city.

They said to avoid Beale Street between Taylor and Pine streets because of the fire.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt in the fire, which was seen ripping through the roof of a home.

NBC10 Boston Smoke pours from a burning home in Quincy, Massachusetts, on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024.