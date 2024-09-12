Quincy

Fire burns through home in Quincy

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt in the fire, which was seen ripping through the roof of a home

By Asher Klein

A fire burning in a Quincy, Massachusetts, home on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024.
NBC10 Boston

A fire was burning in Quincy, Massachusetts, on Thursday, and police were urging the public to avoid part of the city.

They said to avoid Beale Street between Taylor and Pine streets because of the fire.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt in the fire, which was seen ripping through the roof of a home.

Smoke pours from a burning home in Quincy, Massachusetts, on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024.
NBC10 Boston
Smoke pours from a burning home in Quincy, Massachusetts, on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024.
Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

More Quincy news

Quincy 5 hours ago

2 injured when car barrels into Quincy liquor store

Massachusetts Aug 27

‘Somebody needs to do something': Migrant families sleep outside MBTA station in Quincy

This article tagged under:

Quincy
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us