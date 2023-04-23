Neighbor Rescues Resident in North Reading House Fire

A fire tore through a home in North Reading, Massachusetts late Sunday morning displacing one resident.

Firefighters responded to the home on Cold Spring Road shortly before noon and saw fire on the second floor of the home.

Crews put out the initial fire, but found a hidden fire in the inner structure and multiple layers of roofing on the home. Cluttered conditions in the home also made fighting the fire challenging, according to the North Reading Fire Department.

A neighbor rescued one person who was inside the home at the time. That person was taken to a nearby hospital as a precautionary measure, according to the North Reading Fire Department.

One firefighter was evaluated at the scene for potential exhaustion or dehydration-related symptoms, authorities said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.