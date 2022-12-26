Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Haverhill

Fire Destroys House in Haverhill

Officials said that when firefighters tried to use a hydrant nearby to battle the flames, it wouldn't work

A fire destroyed a home in Haverhill, Massachusetts Monday morning, with firefighters being forced to use water from the Merrimack River to put the fire out.

Authorities said the homeowner called early on Monday morning about a believed electrical issue with the homeowner's hot tub.

When Haverhill firefighters arrived at the house, the fire had spread through the entire home and the family had evacuated uninjured, said authorities.

Officials said that when firefighters tried to use a hydrant nearby to battle the flames, it wouldn't work. Firefighters resorted to using water from the Merrimack River to put out the fire, but the single-family home was destroyed and cannot be repaired.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Authorities did not give an official cause for the fire.

This article tagged under:

HaverhillMassachusettshouse fireHaverhill Fire department
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us