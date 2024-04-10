Boston

Fire displaces 15 people, including 2 children, in Boston

The fire caused an estimated $700,000 worth of damage, according to the Boston Fire Department

By Staff Reports

NBC10 Boston

A fire displaced 15 people, including two children, in Boston early Wednesday morning.

The fire occurred at about 4:20 a.m. at 101 Northampton St., the Boston Fire Department said.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, flames were showing from the third floor, according to fire officials.

A resident was taken to the hospital, authorities said. Their condition wasn't immediately released.

The fire caused an estimated $700,000 worth of damage, fire officials said.

The fire remains under investigation.

