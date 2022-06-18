Firefighter Injured Battling House Fire in Merrimac

A firefighter was injured battling a house fire in Merrimac, Massachusetts, early Saturday morning.

Firefighters received a 911 call shortly after 1 a.m. reporting a fire in a home on High Street. When they arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the 2-story, wood-framed building.

Additional crews were called to help fight the fire around 1:30 a.m., and they were able to knock down most of the flames. More resources were called in around 2 a.m. in order to provide relief and support for the initial crews at the scene.

One Amesbury firefighter was taken by ambulance to a local hospital as a precaution.

Fire crews remained on scene on Saturday morning overhauling the building and cleaning up hot spots.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Merrimack Fire Department and the state Fire Marshal's Office.