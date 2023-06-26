Local

Firefighter injured battling South Boston blaze

The building sustained about $300,000 worth of damage, fire officials said

By Marc Fortier

A firefighter was injured battling a blaze in a South Boston home on Sunday night.

The fire was reported around 10:30 p.m. on Dorchester Street. The fire was contained to the building's third floor.

Video footage from the scene showed multiple fire vehicles and a third floor or attic window that appeared to have been knocked out.

Fire officials said one person lived in the home, and they were able to escape safely. A firefighter was taken to a local hospital with a hand injury.

The building sustained about $300,000 worth of damage, officials said.

