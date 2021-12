Smoke billowed from a fire at a building under construction in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Friday night.

Washington Street near Morton Street was full of fire trucks as crews aimed to stop the blaze. But firefighters were pulled from the building to keep them safe, the Boston Fire Department said.

Heavy smoke engulfed the building, causing poor visibility for crews on the scene, firefighters said

All members have been removed from the fire building for safety. The building is under construction and unoccupied pic.twitter.com/tQH5VNkb5H — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 3, 2021

First companies arrived to heavy smoke conditions at 1063 Washington Street Dorchester.2nd alarm has been struck pic.twitter.com/fsKIlDbdhy — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 3, 2021

Heavy black smoke smoke has engulfed the building at 1063 Washington St. All companies working to vent and find source of fire. Several lines run. Very poor visibility for crews working on building and street pic.twitter.com/3tZqUMC3do — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 3, 2021

