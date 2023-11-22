Firefighters battling blaze on Broadway in Chelsea, heavy smoke showing

Firefighters are battling a blaze on Broadway in Chelsea, Massachusetts, on Wednesday morning.
The fire was first reported sometime after 8 a.m. in the 300 block of Broadway.
A photo from the scene showed firefighters dousing a two-story building with a business on the ground floor with water and heavy smoke pouring from the windows.
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.
The fire is also impacting traffic in the area.
No further details were immediately available.
Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Get updates on what's happening in Massachusetts to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.