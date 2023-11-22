Firefighters battling blaze on Broadway in Chelsea, heavy smoke showing

Firefighters are battling a blaze on Broadway in Chelsea, Massachusetts, on Wednesday morning.

The fire was first reported sometime after 8 a.m. in the 300 block of Broadway.

A photo from the scene showed firefighters dousing a two-story building with a business on the ground floor with water and heavy smoke pouring from the windows.

The fire is also impacting traffic in the area.

Ramp closure in #Chelsea onUS-1 NB, 4th St Ramp closed due to area building fire. Seek alternate route. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) November 22, 2023

No further details were immediately available.