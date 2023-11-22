Chelsea

Firefighters battling blaze on Broadway in Chelsea, heavy smoke showing

The fire was first reported sometime after 8 a.m.

By Marc Fortier

Firefighters are battling a blaze on Broadway in Chelsea, Massachusetts, on Wednesday morning.

The fire was first reported sometime after 8 a.m. in the 300 block of Broadway.

A photo from the scene showed firefighters dousing a two-story building with a business on the ground floor with water and heavy smoke pouring from the windows.

The fire is also impacting traffic in the area.

No further details were immediately available.

