Firefighters Put Out Blaze at Norton Home

A fire raged Tuesday evening at a home in Norton, Massachusetts.

No one was injured in the fire on Carlton Drive, but Norton Fire Chief Shawn Simmons says seven agencies had to help put it out.

Firefighters were called to the scene around 6 p.m. It took several hours to extinguish the flames.

A red flag warning, signifying critical weather conditions for fire, has been in effect in much of Massachusetts. Simmons says that worked against responders Tuesday.

"It was pretty windy today, and it's been dry, so that certainly, probably accelerated the spread of the fire," he said. "The roof is burned off of the back, and there's extensive damage to the side of the house and the second floor, as well."

The cause of the fire is under investigation.