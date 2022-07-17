FIRST ALERT: Isolated Storms Sunday; Severe Weather Possible Monday

Breezy, warm, and humid conditions will be with us Sunday evening with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms. Most will remain dry, but keep a close eye to the sky if you have any outdoor plans through early tonight.

Beyond that into tonight, most of the showers and storms will decay as we lose the heating of the sun setting us up for a warm and muggy night. Lows tonight drop into the upper 60s to around 70 south, mainly in the 60s north.

Low pressure over the southern Great Lakes will move through New England during the day Monday bringing a widespread rain to the region.

Much of New England is dealing with moderate drought conditions, so this is definitely a welcome rainfall. The only issue is that we are expecting to see downpours at times which may produce some localized flooding, especially across western and northern New England during Monday afternoon and into the night.

A few strong to severe storms are also possible, mostly across southern Vermont, western Massachusetts, and western Connecticut. The main hazards with those will be damaging wind, hail, and localized flooding.

A First Alert Stamp is on our Exclusive 10-Day forecast due to this potential for severe weather. In terms of rain, it looks like western and northern areas may see 2-3” rainfalls, if the showers produce like current models suggest, and eastern areas ½” to as much as 1”, which won’t bust the current drought conditions there, but we’ll take any rain we can get!

The rest of the week features hot and humid conditions with the risk for afternoon showers and storms, especially Thursday and Thursday night. Try to take it easy as we will likely be seeing the hottest stretch of weather so far this summer!