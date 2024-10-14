First frost expected this week. Could some areas see snow?

From a high of 72 Saturday to high of 52 on Sunday, we clearly took a sharp turn this weekend. And we’re not quite finished with the cool snap. While Monday sees a decent rebound, the next few days will struggle to get into the 50s. And frosts may visit many towns and cities through the end of the week.

A good ol’ fashioned October low pressure system rolling through the jet stream was able to tap into some chilly air aloft. With freezing levels lowering in the higher elevations of northern New England, some minor snow accumulation or rime ice can be expected to kiss the tallest mountain peaks.

Farther south, our highs will crest around 60, then come crashing down later Monday night on the heels of a chilly northwest wind.

Clouds and steady breezes mean that many of us remain above freezing Tuesday and Wednesday morning, but Thursday and Friday mornings will both close in on freezing in the suburbs.

The temperature rebound is both remarkable and swift later this week. Highs will again be near 70 Saturday as we swing into an extended warm spell. Our forecast remains mostly dry too, as drought continues to spread in the Commonwealth.