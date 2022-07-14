Local

First Lady Jill Biden Arrives in Boston for Swing Through Mass.

On Friday, Biden is set to address the national convention of the American Federation of Teachers

By Asher Klein

First lady Jill Biden arrives in Boston with Sen. Ed Markey behind her on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
NBC10 Boston

First lady Jill Biden flew into Boston's Logan International Airport Thursday for a swing through Massachusetts where she'll visit veterans, attend a national teacher's union meeting and attend fundraisers.

Biden touched down about 1:30 p.m., accompanied by Sen. Ed Markey and Rep. Ayanna Pressley.

Her first stop was down the street from the U.S.S. Constitution in Boston's Charlestown neighborhood to visit military families, veterans and people who care for them through Home Base, the Red Sox Foundation and Massachusetts General Hospital program.

Later Thursday, she was set to attend a Democratic National Committee fundraiser in Andover, according to her public schedule.

On Friday, Biden is set to address the national convention of the American Federation of Teachers before visiting an Eversource station in Boston's Seaport District to meet with interns learning on the job. Then she'll fly to Nantucket, where she's set to take part in another DNC fundraiser Saturday.

