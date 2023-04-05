First Lady to Visit Maine, Vermont on Wednesday: See Agenda Here

First Lady Jill Biden is expected in New England on Wednesday, as she and U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona plan stops in Maine and Vermont as part of the Investing in America Tour.

Biden and Cardona have stops scheduled in both states, as they plan to highlight career-connected learning and workforce training programs — priorities for the Biden administration.

Here is the agenda for Biden and Cardona's time in New England on Wednesday, according to a Tuesday new release from the U.S. Department of Education.

Maine:

11 a.m — Biden and Cardona land at Portland International Jetport

11:30 a.m. — Event held at Southern Maine Community College in South Portland, highlighting college's workforce training programs, along with the state's investment toward free community college.

Vermont: