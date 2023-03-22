Flames Consume Vehicle After Crash on Route 25 in Wareham

A vehicle was completely consumed in flames after crashing into another vehicle and rolling over into a median in Wareham, Massachusetts, on Tuesday night.

The Wareham Fire Department said that it responded to Route 25 at around 7:45 p.m. for a report of a crash and other reports that a vehicle was on fire.

When crews arrived to the scene, they were able to quickly extinguish the flames.

Fire officials said that the incident began as a crash involving two vehicles, one of which rolled over into the median and caught on fire.

Both of the drivers were evaluated on scene, and one was taken to a hospital by Wareham EMS.