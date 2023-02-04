Dog Rescued After Falling Through Ice in Wareham

Authorities rescued a dog who had fallen into the water in Wareham, Massachusetts on Saturday morning.

Wareham fire responded to the report of a dog fallen through the ice on a pond at around 7:19 a.m. on Barker Road.

On arrival, the dog, named Dakota, was spotted struggling in the water around 150 feet from shore, authorities say.

Firefighters jumped into the water and brought Dakota to a warm rescue vehicle to be returned to the owners.

Authorities estimate the dog was in the water for about 20 minutes before being rescued. The dog was taken to a veterinarian for treatment.

Wareham Police and Department of Natural Resources, along with Wareham EMS assisted at the scene.