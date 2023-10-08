Flight from Israel arrives in Boston early Sunday morning

The only flight coming in from Israel on Sunday landed this morning and people are talking about their experience after the unprecedented attack on Saturday.

The deadliest attack on Israel in decades prompted the prime minister to declare war with Palestine yesterday.

In the assault, Hamas militants launched more than 3,500 rockets and stormed the Gaza Strip, killing hundreds and abducting others.

The surprise attack left Israel’s army scrambling as Hamas gunmen rolled into more than 20 communities as far as 15 miles from the border. President Joe Biden unequivocally condemned the assault, making known that the U.S. stands ready to support Israel.

A spokesperson for Northeastern University gave an update on the students who are in Israel at the time of the attack.

"Northeastern’s global security operation has been in contact with our students in Israel who are there on co-op. We provided resources and assistance and are helping them evacuate the country. They are all safe." they told NBC10 Boston.

Northeastern Professor Max Abrahms explains this could be part of the strategic logic of Hamas, where the goal would be to goad the Israeli defense forces to crack down on Gazans, which could radicalize the region and draw Hezbollah into the conflict.

“It’s actually a militarily more capable group than Hamas and so it could be that Hamas is trying to start a larger regional problem with Israel.” said the professor.

“I was really really shocked. I’m Israeli, I was in the Army myself, never seen anything like this. Everyone is praying for everyone to come home safely.” said Ilana Edry, who has just arrived.

“It was just so sad and scary and there were rockets above us all day just to see our people getting murdered is just beyond insane.” said Shira Ruskin, who had just arrived.

There was also confirmation that the daughter and son-in-law of a Brandeis University professor had died during the attacks.

"We at Brandeis are deeply saddened to learn that Professor Troen has lost his daughter and son-in-law in the tragic events that are currently taking place in Israel. Ilan, a Brandeis alumnus, and his family have long been treasured members of the Brandeis community, and we hold Ilan, his wife Carol, and his entire family in our thoughts. We condemn in the strongest way terrorism such as we have seen today perpetrated against innocent civilians.” said the President of the university, Ron Liebowitz.

On Saturday, lawmakers in New England offered their reactions to the unprecedented attack on Israel at daybreak Saturday, where Hamas fired thousands of rockets as dozens of fighters infiltrated the heavily fortified border in several locations by air, land and sea, catching the country off guard on a major holiday and leaving hundreds dead and thousands wounded.

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley said her heart breaks for the victims and their loved ones.

"These devastating attacks on Israelis are deeply alarming...we need an immediate ceasefire & de-escalation," she wrote. "It is long past time to stop this cycle of violence & trauma, and work toward a just & lasting peace in the region."

In Rhode Island, Gov. Dan McKee said the state "stands in solidarity with Israel and we pray for their safety."

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders said there is no justification for this violence.

"I absolutely condemn the horrifying attack on Israel by Hamas and Islamic Jihad," he said. "Innocent people on both sides will suffer hugely because of it. It must end now."