Foo Fighters announce Fenway show along U.S. tour next summer

American rock band Foo Fighters announced on Monday the first U.S. dates of their upcoming tour, and one of their first stops will be right in Boston.

Foo Fighters is set to play Fenway Park on July 21 as part of their Everything or Nothing At All Tour. Their Fenway show will follow the tour opening with two shows in New York City.

The Fenway concert will feature special guests The Hives & Amyl and The Sniffers.

Public ticket sales are set to go live on Friday.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Foo Fighters released their 11th studio album to critical acclaim earlier this year, which was their first since the death of the band's drummer Taylor Hawkins, last year.

Here are the U.S. tour dates that Foo Fighters announced Monday:

Wednesday, July 17 — New York NY — Citi Field

Friday, July 19 – New York NY — Citi Field

Sunday, July 21 – Boston MA — Fenway Park

Tuesday, July 23 - Hershey PA — Hershey Park Stadium

Thursday, July 25 - Cincinnati OH — Great American Ballpark

Sunday, July 28 - Minneapolis MN — Target Field

Saturday, August 3 - Denver CO — Empower Field at Mile High

Wednesday, August 7 - San Diego CA — Petco Park

Friday, August 9 – Los Angeles CA — BMO Stadium

Sunday, August 11 – Los Angeles CA — BMO Stadium

Thursday, August 16 – Portland OR — Providence Park Soccer Stadium

Saturday, August 18 – Seattle WA — T-Mobile Park

Foo Fighters were in town earlier this year, when they rocked the Boston Calling music festival over Memorial Day Weekend.