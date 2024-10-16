Boston

Man struck by MBTA bus at Forest Hills station has died

The man was taken to Beth Israel Hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died

By Thea DiGiammerino and Malcolm Johnson

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man who was struck by an MBTA bus outside of Forest Hills Station in Boston on Saturday has died of his injuries, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office confirmed Wednesday.

The incident occurred shortly before noon at the bus station in Jamaica Plain. The man was taken to Beth Israel Hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died. He has not been publicly identified.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Authorities shut down part of busy Washington Street Saturday afternoon to investigate. Witnesses said the situation was difficult to watch.

"It's sad because he has to live with those injuries and feelings. His family has to live with that," said Shaumba-Yandje Dibinga, the owner of a nearby dance studio. "The people that saw it and the bus driver. It's just very, very sad."

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Officials say the case remains under investigation and no charges have been filed. More details were not immediately available.

More local news

Karen Read 7 hours ago

Read prosecutors on deadline to respond to defense dismissal request

Crime and Courts 8 hours ago

Emotions run high at Danvers meeting after teens allegedly attack man

New England Patriots 1 hour ago

Barmore takes issue with Providence police after being pulled over

This article tagged under:

Boston
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us