New England politicians remember Jimmy Carter: ‘tremendous force for good'

"Thank you, Mr. President, for being conscience, caretaker, and commander for the U.S. and our world," Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., wrote

By Asher Klein

With news of former President Jimmy Carter's death on Sunday, tributes poured in from politicians across New England.

The 100-year-old Democrat — the longest-lived American president — was remembered for his compassion and decency by local governors and members of Congress Sunday evening.

Flags at Massachusetts state buildings were ordered at half-staff through Jan. 28 in Carter's honor, with Gov. Maura Healey remarking in a statement, "May we all honor his memory by building a more just, peaceful and caring world."

Outside of politics, Carter was famous for his work with Habitat for Humanity, the home-building nonprofit, and its Cape Cod branch posted a statement Sunday commemorating his steadfast work with the organization as walking the walk of making the world a better place, not just talking the talk.

Here are the statements released by New England politicians Sunday night:

