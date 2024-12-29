New England politicians remember Jimmy Carter: ‘tremendous force for good'

With news of former President Jimmy Carter's death on Sunday, tributes poured in from politicians across New England.

The 100-year-old Democrat — the longest-lived American president — was remembered for his compassion and decency by local governors and members of Congress Sunday evening.

Flags at Massachusetts state buildings were ordered at half-staff through Jan. 28 in Carter's honor, with Gov. Maura Healey remarking in a statement, "May we all honor his memory by building a more just, peaceful and caring world."

Outside of politics, Carter was famous for his work with Habitat for Humanity, the home-building nonprofit, and its Cape Cod branch posted a statement Sunday commemorating his steadfast work with the organization as walking the walk of making the world a better place, not just talking the talk.

Here are the statements released by New England politicians Sunday night:

President Jimmy Carter was a tremendous force for good, both as president and private citizen, during his accomplished life.



I’m sending his family, friends, and loved ones my prayers and love during this somber time.https://t.co/09eXZzuLpo — Ann McLane Kuster (@RepAnnieKuster) December 29, 2024

My statement on the passing of former President Jimmy Carter pic.twitter.com/0q3QfxZJwD — Governor Janet Mills (@GovJanetMills) December 29, 2024

President Jimmy Carter led with compassion, integrity, & an heroic determination to lift humanity’s spirit. We will forever be indebted to him for building a more peaceful world. Thank you, Mr. President, for being conscience, caretaker, and commander for the U.S. and our world. pic.twitter.com/iZS7y8z8iB — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) December 29, 2024

RIP Jimmy Carter. Thank you for your humaneness and decency. — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) December 29, 2024

Jimmy Carter was a giant - a man of unparalleled compassion, humility, and service. From his leadership as President to his Nobel Peace Prize winning work on human rights & global peace, he set a standard of leadership that inspires to this day. My heart goes out to his family. https://t.co/2Dk7LzR0CS — Rosa DeLauro (@rosadelauro) December 29, 2024

Today our nation lost a great man, a compassionate leader and a true humanitarian. In everything he did, President Jimmy Carter put service above self. May his humility and integrity continue to inspire us all.



During this difficult time, we hold the Carter family in our hearts. — Governor Dan McKee (@GovDanMcKee) December 29, 2024

President Carter’s service of compassion and humility leaves a legacy that will be admired for generations to come.



As we come together as a grateful nation to mourn and honor President Carter, my thoughts and prayers are with the entire Carter family.



My full statement. pic.twitter.com/00JbvXQH97 — Katherine Clark (@WhipKClark) December 29, 2024

The diversity & longevity of his public service is staggering—as a military officer, Governor & President, home builder, health care activist & much more. He certainly showed that leadership in elected office is only one of many ways to give back to our great nation. 2/ — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) December 29, 2024

While some disagreed with his political views or positions, none could doubt his sincerity & decency, his faith & humanity. He built a legacy of giving back—personifying the adage that there’s no limit to the good you can do if you don’t care who gets the credit. 4 — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) December 29, 2024

Jimmy Carter, both for what he did as president and in his later years, will be remembered as a decent, honest and down-to-earth man. He will be sorely missed. Jane and I send our condolences to the Carter family.https://t.co/HTAR9W31ro — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) December 29, 2024

Read my statement on the passing of President Jimmy Carter. pic.twitter.com/JhZS0YtCN6 — Congressman Gabe Amo (@RepGabeAmo) December 29, 2024

Whether he was putting solar panels on the White House before many understood their full potential or giving up his humble peanut farm to prevent even a hint of impropriety as president, Jimmy Carter demonstrated how the nation’s top executive can lead by example. pic.twitter.com/4pN6lPZitn — Congresswoman Chellie Pingree 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@chelliepingree) December 29, 2024

At 100, America’s longest living president maintained a commitment to election integrity, fighting poverty, and environmental protection until his last days.



My thoughts are with the Carter family. — Congresswoman Chellie Pingree 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@chelliepingree) December 29, 2024

President Carter lived a life dedicated to peace, human rights, democracy, and moral clarity. He set an enduring example of what it means to serve others, and his legacy will continue inspire generations to come.



Sending my love to the Carter family as they, and our nation,… — Maura Healey (@MassGovernor) December 29, 2024

James Earl Carter, Jr. led a long and distinguished life committed to service and will be remembered for his humble, yet iron-will to do good unto others.



His remarkable sense of character and selflessness traced back to his humble beginnings in Plains, GA, and he upheld the… https://t.co/WioVgTbkfy — Rep. Richard Neal (@RepRichardNeal) December 29, 2024

Jimmy Carter was a true public servant and peacemaker. Our country is a better place because of him. My thoughts are with his family. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) December 29, 2024

President Jimmy Carter devoted his life to pursuing peace, ending poverty, and supporting democracy during his presidency and in the decades that followed.



He will be remembered as an honorable man who led with honesty and decency.



May his example inspire generations to come. https://t.co/HCvI89uzC0 — Congressman Seth Magaziner (@Rep_Magaziner) December 29, 2024