Despite widespread cancellations because of the coronavirus pandemic, there are still several new and modified events to celebrate the Fourth of July.

The U.S. Department of Defense will conduct a flyover through Boston as part of the “Salute to Great Cities of the American Revolution.” The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will lead the flyover.

B-1, B-2 and B-52 bombers will also partake in the flyover, as will F-15 and F-22 fighters and U.S. Marine Corps F-35 fighters.

The aircraft are expected to pass the city's center around 4 p.m., coming from the northeast 1,000 feet above the ground. They will fly over the U.S.S. Constitution and Fenway Park.

While you can't catch the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular on the Esplanade this evening, the Pops is still holding a virtual concert to enjoy from the comfort of your home. Their pre-recorded concert, "A Salute to Our Heroes," will stream online and on TV at 8p.m.

Beginning at 10a.m., the USS Constitution Museum will stream live on Facebook a special program that includes a ship tour, a 21-gun salute, a trivia contest, and a wall climbing demonstration.

While the holiday may also be a time for private gatherings, the state's order limiting gatherings to 10 people or less remains in effect. Masks or face coverings should be worn in public gathering spaces when social distancing is not possible.