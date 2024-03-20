Frank at Assembly Row in Somerville has closed

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A bit more than a half year after its original location in Beverly shut down, a Somerville restaurant is now closed as well.

According to a message sent to us from the place, Frank at Assembly Row is no longer in business, with the message coming after a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page mentioned its closing--and a check on the Assembly Row website showed that it had been removed from the site. The Somerville outlet of Frank first opened last November, a few months after the Beverly location shuttered; both restaurants had been opened by Frank McClelland, who ran L'Espalier in Boston's Back Bay until it closed in 2018.

The address for the now-closed location of Frank in Somerville was 400 Assembly Row, Somerville, MA 02145.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)