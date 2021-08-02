Franklin Jewelry Store Hit for Over $10K of Goods, Say Police, Searching for Robber

Police are looking for the person who broke into and robbed a jewelry store in Franklin, Massachusetts, on Saturday night, making off with what authorities say is more than $10,000 worth of goods.

Franklin police were called to Vallee Jewelers on Main Street about 10:13 p.m. on Saturday. Officers found the front door smashed, but no one at the store, police said.

Inside, several display cases were damaged and jewelry was on the floor, police said.

A police dog was brought in to try and track down the thief, who is believed to have driven off in a vehicle, officers said. They estimated the store had over $10,000 in losses.

Looking for help catching the robber, police are releasing video “in the hopes that a member of the public will recognize the suspect,” they said in a statement. Anyone with information is asked to call Franklin police detectives at 508-525-1212.