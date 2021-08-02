Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Jewelry Theft

Franklin Jewelry Store Hit for Over $10K of Goods, Say Police, Searching for Robber

Officers found several display cases damaged and jewelry on the floor, police said.

By Kelly Garrity

Franklin Police

Police are looking for the person who broke into and robbed a jewelry store in Franklin, Massachusetts, on Saturday night, making off with what authorities say is more than $10,000 worth of goods. 

Franklin police were called to Vallee Jewelers on Main Street about 10:13 p.m. on Saturday. Officers found the front door smashed, but no one at the store, police said.

Inside, several display cases were damaged and jewelry was on the floor, police said. 

A police dog was brought in to try and track down the thief, who is believed to have driven off in a vehicle, officers said. They estimated the store had over $10,000 in losses. 

Looking for help catching the robber, police are releasing video “in the hopes that a member of the public will recognize the suspect,” they said in a statement. Anyone with information is asked to call Franklin police detectives at 508-525-1212.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

More Local News

green line 3 hours ago

Baker: Green Line Crash Could Have Been ‘Far More Significant'

Thomas Latanowich 7 hours ago

Jury Selection for Man Accused of Killing Yarmouth Sergeant Gannon

This article tagged under:

Jewelry TheftFranklinrobberyFranklin policebreak in
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us