Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Fall River

Fugitive arrested in connection to Fall River sex trafficking ring

Police say Almeida had a warrant charging him with sexual conduct with a child under 18.

By Irvin Rodriguez

Massachusetts State Police and Fall River Police announced the arrest of a man wanted in connection to the sex trafficking of a child.

57-year-old Thomas Almeida had fled Massachusetts in 2018 was the last defendant who had not bee arrested in the case, according to authorities. The other two people involved in the case were convicted and sentenced to long prison terms.

Police say Almeida had a warrant charging him with sexual conduct with a child under 18.

The victim was held against her will, drugged and forced to engage in sexual acts, according to police.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Authorities say that their investigation led them to Almeida being at TF Green airport awaiting a flight to Florida.

Almeida will be prosecuted by the Bristol District Attorney’s Office

This article tagged under:

Fall River
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us