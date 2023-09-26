Rowley

Odor at Rowley elementary school leads to interruption for students and staff

By Matt Fortin

Students filing back into an elementary school in Rowley after a strange odor led to an investigation.
What was initially believed to be a gas leak on Tuesday morning at an elementary school in Rowley, Massachusetts, later seemed to be an odor from the HVAC system, according to emergency officials in town.

A gas leak was reported by police at the Pine Grove School at around 11 a.m., and nine to 11 people were being evaluated.

Later in the morning, Rowley fire officials said that there was not a natural gas leak, but crews were investigating a possible odor from the HVAC system.

Officials said there was no danger to the public, and the school day would be resuming with the air conditioning unit shut down and odor cleared.

Additional information was not immediately available.

