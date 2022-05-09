Gas Prices Reach New Record High in Mass.

Gas prices are spiking once again in Massachusetts, reaching a new record high of $4.39 per gallon.

The average breaks the previous record set in the Bay State in March of $4.36 per gallon, according to AAA Northeast.

Pump prices recently rose again due primarily to the high cost of crude oil. The cost of a barrel of crude continues to hover around $100. With the oil price accounting for about 60% of pump prices, the national average for a gallon of regular is now $4.32.

A recent survey conducted by Yahoo shows that 66% of Americans are making significant changes to their driving habits as a result. These changes include only using their car for necessities, not filling their tanks and instead just putting in enough gas to get by and relying more on public transportation.

About 30% of those surveyed also said they would change or cancel summer plans by car due to the cost. Some say they will wait to make any moves until prices surpass $5 a gallon -- a number some states like California have already hit.

How to save gas while driving

Here are some tips from AAA to help you save you money on gas:

Keep your tires properly inflated. Underinflation reduces fuel economy.

Slow down and drive at the speed limit. On the highway, aerodynamic drag causes fuel economy to drop significantly as speeds increase above 50 mph.

Avoid sudden starts and accelerations. These actions considerably increase fuel consumption.

Avoide prolonged idling to warm up the engine, even in winter, as it wastes fuel.

Minimize the use of air conditioning. Even at highway speeds, open windows have less effect on fuel economy than the engine power needed to run the air conditioning compressor.

Also, compare gas prices -- sometimes the lowest prices are just around the corner.

Skyrocketing gas prices are hitting every corner of our economy, but how did they get so high? More importantly, what can be done to bring them down?