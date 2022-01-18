Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
dining

Get Ready, a Friendly's Cafe is Opening in Mass.

The menu will include classic Friendly's options but the setup will be a little different, with the restaurant offering fast-casual service.

By Thea DiGiammerino

FRIENDLY'S

An old favorite with a new spin is set to open in Westfield, Mass. next month.

A 2700 square-foot Friendly's Cafe will open in the first week of February.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The menu will include classic Friendly's options, with meals and of course ice cream, but the setup will be a little different, with the restaurant offering fast-casual service.

FRIENDLY'S

Customers will be able to order online for curbside pickup or to-go, or head inside and order at the counter or through a QR code on the table.

More on Restaurants & Dining

boston restaurant talk Jan 17

The Painted Burro to Open in Former Border Cafe Space in Harvard Square

BOSTON Jan 18

Will Boston's Vaccine Mandate Cause City's Restaurants to Lose Business?

personal finance Jan 14

Is 25% the New 20%? How Much to Tip in a Post-Pandemic World

In 2021, Amici Partners Group LLC acquired the struggling Friendly's chain, promising to breathe new life into the once-beloved Massachusetts-based business.

This article tagged under:

diningfoodWestfield
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us