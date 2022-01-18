Get Ready, a Friendly's Cafe is Opening in Mass.

An old favorite with a new spin is set to open in Westfield, Mass. next month.

A 2700 square-foot Friendly's Cafe will open in the first week of February.

The menu will include classic Friendly's options, with meals and of course ice cream, but the setup will be a little different, with the restaurant offering fast-casual service.

FRIENDLY'S

Customers will be able to order online for curbside pickup or to-go, or head inside and order at the counter or through a QR code on the table.

In 2021, Amici Partners Group LLC acquired the struggling Friendly's chain, promising to breathe new life into the once-beloved Massachusetts-based business.