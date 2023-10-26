MANCHESTER

Girl, 6, seriously hurt when hit by pickup truck in Manchester, NH

By Asher Klein

A pickup truck that police said hit a 6-year-old girl in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023.
NBC10 Boston via Stringer

A 6-year-old girl was seriously hurt when she was hit by a pickup truck in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The crash was reported about 3:55 p.m. near the intersection of Union and Harvard streets, according to Manchester police.

It wasn't immediately clear how the girl was hurt by the truck, a grey Chevrolet Silverado. The 51-year-old Manchester man who was behind the wheel wasn't hurt, police said.

Footage from the scene showed the truck had damage above the front passenger's-side wheel, though it wasn't immediately clear if the truck had that damage before Wednesday's crash.

The crash remained under investigation, and police asked anyone within information to call their traffic unit at 603-668-8711.

Police didn't provide the condition of the injured girl or identify the driver.

This article tagged under:

MANCHESTERNew Hampshirecar crashtruck crash
