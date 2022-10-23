Girl Viciously Attacked By 2 Other Students at Medford High School, Mom Says

A vicious attack at a high school in Medford, Massachusetts, sent a sophomore student to the emergency room with a concussion and other injuries, her mom tells NBC10 Boston.

The 15-year-old girl's mother says the two other girls who attacked her daughter at Medford High School last Monday started threatening to kill her months ago. Nicole, who asked us not to use her last name, also says school administrators aren't able to stop the daily abuse.

The woman tells NBC10 Boston that she took out a restraining order against both of her daughter's alleged attackers, and she says she's also pressing assault and battery charges, but she's worried that this might happen again since both of the girls responsible for the attack will return to school later this month after they serve out their suspensions.

Video, which we have blurred above since there are so many minors involved, shows two girls attacking another girl, grabbing her by the hair, throwing her to the ground and repeatedly punching her in the head.

At one point, a Marine who was at the school for a recruiting event stepped in to break up the attack.

Several students watched and recorded the assault on their cell phones, while others walked away laughing.

The attack left the victim with multiple injuries, including a concussion and bruises. Her mother says doctors told her that her daughter came dangerously close to suffering devastating injuries.

“Her head was smashed to the ground multiple times, she was punched repeatedly. She sustained a concussion, multiple bruises, she had to undergo a CAT scan on her abdomen to check for internal bleeding," the woman shared with NBC10 Boston. "They said the area of her head where the injuries were sustained could have — she could’ve suffered a spinal cord injury.”

According to Nicole, her daughter's attackers started targeting her with violent threats months ago after a chance enocunter.

“Our daughter was matched up with one of the attacker’s boyfriends for a project and the attacker was out of the class roaming the halls and came across them all together….” she revealed.

Nicole says the school suspended both girls, who are sisters, for 10 days, but she says other than that, administrators haven't been helpful.

“We were told at one point that one of the attackers had suffered past trauma and was on a healing journey," she recalled. "And I asked, ‘What about the trauma that this is inflicting on my daughter?’”

NBC10 Boston has reached out to both police and school administrators but has not heard back.

Students walked out of Medford High School Friday morning to protest school violence and saying more needs to be done to prevent it and punish bad behavior.