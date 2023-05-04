Local

Gloucester

Gloucester City Hall Closed Following Overnight Fire

All other city buildings remain open, including City Hall Annex

By Marc Fortier

City of Gloucester

City Hall in Gloucester, Massachusetts, is closed Thursday following a small fire overnight, officials said.

Firefighters responded to the building around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday after a fire alarm went off. Responding crews saw smoke and fire coming from a basement office and called in additional crews for support.

The fire was knocked down within about 15 minutes of when it was initially reported, officials said. Crews cleared the scene shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday.

No injuries were reported.

“The swift response by the Fire Department prevented what could have been a devastating fire,” Gloucester Mayor Greg Verga said in a statement. “Our City departments will be working throughout the day to reopen City Hall as quickly as possible.”

The cause of the fire has not been determined. Gloucester police and fire and state police attached to the State Fire Marshal's Office are investigating.

City crews are still assessing the fire damage in the basement and possible smoke damage to the rest of the building.

Departments located in City Hall, including archives, the city assessor, the city auditor, the city clerk, the legal department, payroll, personnel, purchasing, treasurer-collector, and the mayor’s office, are closed to the public on Thursday.

Anyone who needs to conduct business with these departments is asked to contact them by email,or by using appropriate online services through the city's website.

All other city buildings remain open, including the City Hall Annex.

