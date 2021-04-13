Golf Club Catches Fire in Reading For Second Time in a Year

A building at the Meadow Brook Golf Club in Reading, Massachusetts caught fire Tuesday morning.

The Reading Fire Department was on scene of the three-alarm blaze around 5 a.m.

A fire broke out at the same club almost a year ago to the day due to an electrical issue. The clubhouse was destroyed in the fire. It has been standing on Grove Street since its inception in the late 1800s. The building housed a restaurant, locker rooms and offices, members said.

The state fire marshal's office said no one was in the building at the time and no firefighters were injured battling the blaze.

No further information was immediately available on the fire that broke out Tuesday morning.