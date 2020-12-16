Gov. Baker, Mayor Walsh to Provide Updates on Storm Preps, COVID

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh are both scheduled to provide updates Wednesday on the approaching winter storm.

Baker is scheduled to speak at 12 p.m. and Walsh at 4 p.m. Both are also expected to take questions about the ongoing response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The snowstorm is expected to arrive in New England from southwest to northeast Wednesday evening, arriving to southwest Connecticut by 5 p.m., most of southern New England between 6 and 10 p.m. and southern New Hampshire by 11 p.m., expanding farther north overnight.

As wind increases, with gusts to 50 mph possible at the South Coast of Connecticut and Rhode Island overnight, blizzard conditions will be possible, with bursts of two to three inch per hour snowfall rates slowly shifting east, bringing whiteout and possible blizzard conditions to the eastern coast of New England and southeast Massachusetts north to York County, Maine, early Thursday morning.

The forecast remains rather consistent for a general foot or more of snow in much of southern New England, with amounts dropping to the north and also on Cape Cod, where a mix with and change to rain is anticipated Thursday morning after 2 inches on Nantucket and closer to 9 inches by the Canal. It’s the Canal into Plymouth and Bristol counties in Massachusetts where power outages are possible due to heavy, wet snow and wind gusts up to 45 mph.