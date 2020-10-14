Gov. Baker to Make Announcement on Massachusetts' Budget

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is set to make an announcement about the state's fiscal 2021 budget Wednesday afternoon as his administration continues to contend with the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

He'll hold a news conference at 2:30 p.m. It will be livestreamed atop this page.

Baker may also be asked about a number of other issues, including the pandemic and the break-in attempt at his Swampscott house last week, which he hasn't publically addressed since it came to light Tuesday evening.

Interim budgets have been used to cover spending in Massachusetts over the first three-plus months of the fiscal year, which began July 1.

Baker filed a $44.6 billion fiscal 2021 budget in January, but that spending plan wilted in the House as the turmoil caused by COVID-19 overtook state government's attention and pushed budgetary issues to the back-burner.

Massachusetts' budget is known for being late even before the pandemic. But the virus has upended what the state can expect coming into its coffers this year and next, while it's had to outlay millions for unexpected new costs like personal protective equipment, field hospitals and more.

Budget watchdogs and local economists say it will likely take a while for the Massachusetts economy to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

While the commonwealth no longer has the highest unemployment rate in the nation, it's still among the worst, at 11.3% seasonally adjusted in August, the most recent month for which federal data is available.

Analysts have forecast that it will take a long time for the Massachusetts economy to recover from the pandemic.