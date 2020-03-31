Gov. Baker to Provide Update on Coronavirus in Mass.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is scheduled to provide an update on coronavirus in the state on Tuesday afternoon.

The governor is set to speak at 2 p.m. at the State House, along with Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders.

Baker said Monday that the latest models show that the coronavirus surge is expected to hit Massachusetts in the next two to three weeks, sometime between April 7 and April 17.

"This isn't an exact science, but generally speaking, most of the calculations that are out there with respect to Massachusetts, both some of the ones we've done and some of the ones other people have done, suggest that the surge here is probably going to start somewhere between the 7th and the 17th," Baker said.

There are currently 5,752 coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, including 56 deaths. Nearly 43,000 residents have been tested so far, according to health officials.

Baker said the focus now is on preparing for the surge, including making sure people stay home to help "flatten the curve," securing as many needed supplies as possible and expanding the state's existing bed capacity to help ease the pressure on existing healthcare facilities.

He said the federal government has approved his request for at least 1,000 ventilators to help address the coronavirus pandemic.

The state also continues to receive more shipments of personal protective equipment like face masks. And private businesses like New Balance are also stepping up to help manufacture face masks for those battling coronavirus.

The governor said he's not planning to issue a shelter in place or lockdown yet, but said it's too early to rule it out.

For the most part, Baker said he thinks people have been doing a good job of obeying the state's stay-at-home advisory and restrictions on non-essential businesses.

"I do think people are taking this seriously," he said. "Almost every community in Massachusetts has posted at some point before and after pictures of what their downtowns and communities and roadways looked like before and what it looks like afterward. You just need to look at the traffic on the public transportation system to know how much different things are now."

All travelers arriving in Massachusetts have been asked to self-quarantine for two weeks. Schools and non-emergency day care centers remain closed until May 4, while a stay-at-home advisory for residents is currently in effect until April 7.