Mass. Gov. Baker to Give Update on Coronavirus Response

Massachusetts health officials on Sunday said four more people had died from the COVID-19 outbreak as the state's total number of cases rose by nearly 700.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker was set to brief the public Monday on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed 48 people in the state.

Baker and other officials were scheduled to hold a press conference at 1 p.m.

NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci addressed the media during Sunday's coronavirus task force press conference and offered up his support of the federal government's decision to extend social distancing guidelines until April 30th in an attempt to mitigate the impact of coronavirus in the country.

On Sunday, health officials announced four new deaths from COVID-19. The victims were a man in his 80s from Essex County; a woman in her 90s from Middlesex County; a woman in her 70s from Norfolk County and a woman in her 80s from Berkshire County.

The woman in Middlesex County and the woman from Berkshire County were known to have preexisting conditions.

Also Sunday, the Department of Public Health reported 698 new cases since a day earlier, bringing the state's total to 4955.

Here's where the cases have occurred, by county:

  • Barnstable County: 148
  • Berkshire County: 151
  • Bristol County: 208
  • Dukes County and Nantucket: 8
  • Essex County: 570
  • Franklin County: 41
  • Hampden County: 201
  • Hampshire County: 37
  • Middlesex County: 981
  • Norfolk County: 548
  • Plymouth County: 325
  • Suffolk County: 940
  • Worcester County: 337
  • Unknown 460

Gov. Charlie Baker has been cautioning that the number of cases would likely rise as testing for the virus ramped up across the state.

On Saturday, the White House announced that President Donald Trump had signed off on a major disaster declaration for Massachusetts on Friday, freeing up funds for the Commonwealth. Baker said earlier in the week he had submitted the request.

All travelers arriving in Massachusetts have been asked to self-quarantine for two weeks. Schools and non-emergency day care centers remain closed through the end of April, while a stay-at-home advisory for residents is currently in effect until April 7.

