Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker was set to brief the public Monday on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed 48 people in the state.

Baker and other officials were scheduled to hold a press conference at 1 p.m.

NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci addressed the media during Sunday's coronavirus task force press conference and offered up his support of the federal government's decision to extend social distancing guidelines until April 30th in an attempt to mitigate the impact of coronavirus in the country.

On Sunday, health officials announced four new deaths from COVID-19. The victims were a man in his 80s from Essex County; a woman in her 90s from Middlesex County; a woman in her 70s from Norfolk County and a woman in her 80s from Berkshire County.

The woman in Middlesex County and the woman from Berkshire County were known to have preexisting conditions.

Also Sunday, the Department of Public Health reported 698 new cases since a day earlier, bringing the state's total to 4955.

Here's where the cases have occurred, by county:

Barnstable County: 148

Berkshire County: 151

Bristol County: 208

Dukes County and Nantucket: 8

Essex County: 570

Franklin County: 41

Hampden County: 201

Hampshire County: 37

Middlesex County: 981

Norfolk County: 548

Plymouth County: 325

Suffolk County: 940

Worcester County: 337

Unknown 460

Gov. Charlie Baker has been cautioning that the number of cases would likely rise as testing for the virus ramped up across the state.

On Saturday, the White House announced that President Donald Trump had signed off on a major disaster declaration for Massachusetts on Friday, freeing up funds for the Commonwealth. Baker said earlier in the week he had submitted the request.

All travelers arriving in Massachusetts have been asked to self-quarantine for two weeks. Schools and non-emergency day care centers remain closed through the end of April, while a stay-at-home advisory for residents is currently in effect until April 7.