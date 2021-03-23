Gov. Baker to Testify at Second COVID Vaccine Rollout Hearing

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is expected to testify Tuesday on the state's coronavirus response at a second hearing before the Legislature's COVID-19 and Emergency Preparedness and Management Committee.

The hearing is the second in a series of planned oversight hearings by the committee. Tuesday's meeting is focused on technology issues that complicated vaccine distribution efforts early on.

At the first hearing in February, Baker apologized for problems with the Massachusetts' COVID-19 vaccination portal but reiterated his argument that a limited supply of doses from federal authorities was to blame for a troubled vaccine rollout.

Lawmakers have raised questions about the state's technology, the lack of ability to preregister for a shot and the decision to stop distributing vaccine to local clinics in favor of high-capacity vaccination sites.

The state has since switched its vaccine sign-up system, now offering a pre-registration option.

Massachusetts is now the nation's leader for vaccinations administered per capita among the 25 states with more than 5 million people, and it has the second-highest rate of Black residents with at least one dose.

Gov. Charlie Baker was among the top officials to testify before lawmakers regarding the state's rollout of the coronavirus vaccine.

In a one-on-one interview with NBC 10 Boston on Monday, Baker said other states had faced similar struggles with their rollout plans.

"We were told in December that we would have more vaccine that we knew what to do with by February," Baker said. "That did not happen."

"When I look at our data and what we distribute and what we make available and how often we put it out there, I'm really hard-pressed to find states that do more," Baker said.

The committee is expected to hear from a panel of technology leaders, including Executive Office of Technology, Services and Security Secretary Curtis Wood, Project Beacon Chief Technology Officer Jackson Wilkinson, and Joint Committee on Advanced Information Technology, the Internet and Cybersecurity Chairs Rep. Linda Dean Campbell and Sen. Barry Finegold.

The committee will also hear from a panel of local and regional health officials, and review disaster planning that had been in place before the public health crisis.

A group of physicians and community leaders will hold a rally at the State House during the hearing to protest Baker's handling of the COVID-19 response.