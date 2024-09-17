Gov. Healey to host Massachusetts 250 kickoff event: Watch live at 11 a.m.

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey is scheduled to host a kickoff event Tuesday for Massachusetts 250, a tourism initiative celebrating the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution and the events that took place in the state.

The event is scheduled for 11 a.m. on the front steps of the State House. A new Massachusetts 250 banner will be hung, there will be a ride with Paul Revere and other historical reenactors and a fife and drum corps, followed by a speaking program.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The Healey administration will also announce funding being provided by the Massachusetts 250 Grant Program, which supports organizations developing projects that promote the state's Revolutionary War history.

Massachusetts 250 is spearheaded by the Massachusetts Office of Travel & Tourism and will highlight often-told stories like Paul Revere's ride, while also uplifting underrepresented voices and untold stories through hundreds of events planned across the state.