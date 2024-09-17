Massachusetts

Gov. Healey to host Massachusetts 250 kickoff event: Watch live at 11 a.m.

The event is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the State House

By Marc Fortier

BOSTON, MA – JANUARY 31: Attorney General Maura Healey announces that her office is taking action challenging President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration in Boston on Jan. 31, 2017. (Photo by Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
Getty Images

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey is scheduled to host a kickoff event Tuesday for Massachusetts 250, a tourism initiative celebrating the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution and the events that took place in the state.

The event is scheduled for 11 a.m. on the front steps of the State House. A new Massachusetts 250 banner will be hung, there will be a ride with Paul Revere and other historical reenactors and a fife and drum corps, followed by a speaking program.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The Healey administration will also announce funding being provided by the Massachusetts 250 Grant Program, which supports organizations developing projects that promote the state's Revolutionary War history.

Massachusetts 250 is spearheaded by the Massachusetts Office of Travel & Tourism and will highlight often-told stories like Paul Revere's ride, while also uplifting underrepresented voices and untold stories through hundreds of events planned across the state.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

More Massachusetts news

Massachusetts 50 mins ago

No bird flu detected in Mass. dairy herds

Boston 37 mins ago

Mayor Wu, Boston school superintendent to discuss busing issues: Watch live at 8:30 a.m.

Boston 3 hours ago

Woman and baby shot in Dorchester; police searching for gunman

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us