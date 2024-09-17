Boston

Woman and baby shot in Dorchester; police searching for gunman

Boston police say the baby sustained life-threatening injuries

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBC Universal, Inc.

A baby and a woman were shot late Monday night in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, and the search is on for the gunman who got away,

Boston police say they responded around 11:39 p.m. to Stratton Street after a Shot Spotter Activation and 911 calls for a report of a baby shot.

Once on scene, officers found an adult female and a baby with gunshot wounds at an outside crime scene, police say.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital where the baby is fighting for their life. The woman is expected to be OK, police say.

Police haven't said how, if at all, the two victims are related, or if the suspected shooter is known to them.

No arrests have been made.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene, as did trauma teams.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 617-343-4470.

Boston
