Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
coronavirus

Gov. Sununu to Give Update on COVID-19 in NH

He is scheduled to speak at 3 p.m. Wednesday

By Marc Fortier

Office of Gov. Sununu

Gov. Chris Sununu is set to provide an update on New Hampshire's response to the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday afternoon.

He is set to speak at 3 p.m. from the Incident Planning and Operations Center in Concord.

At his press conference two weeks ago, Sununu said coronavirus transmission remained high in the state, but case numbers and test positivity rate has been declining steadily since mid-January.

"We're still unfortunately going to be in this, as predicted, for the next couple weeks until we see hopefully a drop later this winter or in spring," he said at the time.

On Tuesday, New Hampshire reported just 307 new positive test results and seven new deaths. There are currently 185 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state.

More New Hampshire stories

New Hampshire 13 hours ago

‘Teachers' Loyalty' Bill Introduced in NH Draws Intense Backlash

New Hampshire 23 hours ago

NH Teacher Faces Misconduct Allegation Involving Former Student

winter Feb 8

Clean Snow and Ice Off Vehicles, Police in Mass. and NH Remind Drivers

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVID-19New HampshireChris Sununuomicron
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us