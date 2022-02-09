Gov. Sununu to Give Update on COVID-19 in NH

Gov. Chris Sununu is set to provide an update on New Hampshire's response to the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday afternoon.

He is set to speak at 3 p.m. from the Incident Planning and Operations Center in Concord.

At his press conference two weeks ago, Sununu said coronavirus transmission remained high in the state, but case numbers and test positivity rate has been declining steadily since mid-January.

"We're still unfortunately going to be in this, as predicted, for the next couple weeks until we see hopefully a drop later this winter or in spring," he said at the time.

On Tuesday, New Hampshire reported just 307 new positive test results and seven new deaths. There are currently 185 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state.