Gov. Sununu to Give Update on NH's Response to COVID-19

Gov. Chris Sununu will give an update on New Hampshire's COVID-19 response on Tuesday afternoon.

He is scheduled to speak at 3 p.m. from Concord.

When he last spoke a week ago, Sununu predicted "a bumpy road" ahead, with the potential for another month of rising cases.

"The next few weeks are going to be very telling," he said. "I think it's going to be a bumpy road."

Gov. Chris Sununu said New Hampshire is seeing the highest level of COVID-19 cases at any point in the pandemic.

That was several days before the omicron COVID variant surfaced as a concern, a development the governor is likely to address on Tuesday.

New Hampshire health officials said last week that cases were at the highest point of the entire pandemic, with an average of almost 1,000 new cases a day, a positivity rate of almost 10% and 350 people currently hospitalized.

With that in mind, Sununu signed an executive order providing hospitals with the flexibility to increase bed capacity by building surge centers within their facilities.

"Our healthcare system is resilient, but it is being tested with these increased rates and increased amounts of COVID," the governor said. "This executive order will help meet those challenges."

Sununu also announced a Dec. 11 "booster blitz," where 20 pop-up sites will be opened across the state to administer booster shots ahead of the holidays.

He also said the state will be providing up to 1 million at-home COVID tests to residents, which will be able to be ordered at nh.gov/covid19 and will be delivered free of charge to their homes through a partnership with Amazon.

Sununu said at this time he is not considering a mask mandate, which he described as "a blanket approach" that doesn't necessarily suit every community.

"We're not at that point," he said. "The vaccine is the way out of this. That's just the way it is."