Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Governor's Council Approves Allen, Koonce Commutations

The commutations of William Allen and Thomas Koonce were the first to be recommended by Gov. Charlie Baker since he took office in 2015

By Sam Doran

Getty Images

The Governor's Council on Wednesday unanimously approved Gov. Charlie Baker's commutation petitions for a pair of individuals serving life sentences for first-degree murder, making William Allen and Thomas Koonce eligible for release on parole.

The commutations of Allen and Koonce were the first to be recommended by Baker since he took office in 2015, and Wednesday's approval by the eight-member elected council marks the first time since 1997 that first-degree murder sentences have been commuted in Massachusetts.

Commutations were more commonplace in the last century, including 25 commutations for first-degree murder convictions between 1973 and 1979, and another 12 between 1980 and 1997.

The council on Wednesday also unanimously approved Baker's nomination of Rep. Sheila Harrington to serve as clerk magistrate of Gardner District Court. The six-term Groton Republican's departure from the House will drop the GOP caucus in that branch to 28 members.

More Massachusetts stories

Fitchburg 2 hours ago

Fitchburg Police Officer Struck by Vehicle

COVID Q&A 3 hours ago

Has Mass. Closed the Racial Gap for COVID Vaccinations? Here's What Boston Doctors Say

Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles 8 hours ago

RMV Employees Fired for Faking More Than 2K Road Tests

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.
Copyright State House News Service

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsCharlie BakerWilliam AllenThomas Koonce
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us