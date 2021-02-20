Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Rhode Island

Grants Aim to Make Older Rhode Islanders More Tech Savvy

The Rhode Island Office of Healthy Aging has awarded a total of $200,000 in grants to 10 organizations to help connect the state's older residents with their families through modern technology

By The Associated Press

851934820
Dominic Lipinski/PA Images via Getty Images

The Rhode Island Office of Healthy Aging has awarded a total of $200,000 in grants to 10 organizations to help connect the state's older residents with their families through modern technology.

The funded agencies will equip residents living in areas hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic with smart devices, internet services and related training to help them better access online resources, work and study remotely, and virtually connect with family and friends, the agency said in a statement Friday.

According to the Pew Research Center, an estimated 41% of Rhode Islanders age 65 and older are not broadband users, and more than 25% of older adults in the state are not online.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

New Hampshire 1 min ago

Forum to Look at Offshore Wind Industry in New Hampshire

Lynn 1 hour ago

Lynn Museum Celebrates City's Most Prominent Black Citizens

"The internet is a basic necessity today,'' Director Rosamaria Amoros Jones said in a statement. "So much of how we manage our lives and connect with one another and to services is driven by technology now; yet inequities persist, with many older adults and families in lower-income neighborhoods lacking access to, or fluency in, digital tools.``

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

This article tagged under:

Rhode Island
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us