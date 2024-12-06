Boston

Green Line shutdown should remove remaining slow zones

The scheduled closure between Medford/Tufts through Park Street is set to be the final service suspension under the MBTA’s Track Improvement Program

By Alysha Palumbo

Green Line file
NBC10 Boston/NECN

There's a little bit more pain ahead before T riders can hopefully finally have a slow-zone free ride!

Friday through December 20 MBTA Green Line service is suspended between Medford/Tufts through Park Street Station.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

>Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
MBTA

There are replacement shuttles from Medford/Tufts through North Station, and then riders are encouraged to use the Orange Line between North Station and Park Street.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.

The T is encouraging commuters to give themselves extra time during this service interruption.

For example, if you usually take the Green Line into Park Street Station from Medford, they say you’ll want to give yourself an extra 35 minutes to make it to work on time.

This is set to be the final service suspension under the MBTA’s Track Improvement Program.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Brighton 55 mins ago

Suspect in Allston truck driver stabbing set to appear in court

Canton 2 hours ago

Disturbing videos show Canton high school students damaging home, officials say

According to the agency, that initiative has replaced thousands of feet of track and ties, with the goal of eliminating speed restrictions.

MBTA staff will be on site Friday at all the impacted stations to help riders navigate where they need to go.

This article tagged under:

BostonMBTAMBTA Green Line
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us