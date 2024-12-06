Green Line shutdown should remove remaining slow zones

There's a little bit more pain ahead before T riders can hopefully finally have a slow-zone free ride!

Friday through December 20 MBTA Green Line service is suspended between Medford/Tufts through Park Street Station.

There are replacement shuttles from Medford/Tufts through North Station, and then riders are encouraged to use the Orange Line between North Station and Park Street.

The T is encouraging commuters to give themselves extra time during this service interruption.

For example, if you usually take the Green Line into Park Street Station from Medford, they say you’ll want to give yourself an extra 35 minutes to make it to work on time.

This is set to be the final service suspension under the MBTA’s Track Improvement Program.

According to the agency, that initiative has replaced thousands of feet of track and ties, with the goal of eliminating speed restrictions.

MBTA staff will be on site Friday at all the impacted stations to help riders navigate where they need to go.