Gunfire erupts in Peabody, leading to arrest of 15-year-old

A teenager is facing serious charges after shots were fired on Littles Avenue in Peabody

By Michael Rosenfield

A 15-year-old has been arrested after gunfire was exchanged in a neighborhood in Peabody, Massachusetts.

The incident happened Tuesday evening on Littles Avenue.

"I saw three kids running through the yard shooting a gun of some sort," said Susan Powers.

Powers was inside her condo and heard multiple gunshots.

"Then I heard my granddaughter call out, 'Something's been shooting,'" said Powers.

Her granddaughter's boyfriend was sitting inside his car when the commotion began. His back window was shattered.

Powers and other neighborhood residents say a red car pulled up around 6 p.m. Tuesday. Someone in the car opened fire on a group of people out on the street.

All appeared to be teenagers, who returned fire, and bullets started flying every which way.

"I'm beside myself," said Powers. "This never happened before, it's scary."

She is very grateful nobody got hurt, including her granddaughter's boyfriend.

"Luckily, he ducked when he did," she Powers. "He could have been next."

The 15-year-old suspect is facing several serious charges, including assault with intent to murder.

